South Carolina lottery winner gives away entire check to charity

The man beat some serious odds to win the ticket but doesn't plan to keep it, telling officials: 'I hit enough to make someone happy.'

GREENVILLE, N.C. — A South Carolina man was lucky to win a sizable Powerball prize recently, but even more fortunate are the people who will benefit from his generosity.

Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery recently announced that a Greenville winner who missed the winning Powerball jackpot by just one number still came home a winner because he also paid to enter PowerPlay for an additional dollar. That tripled his $50,000 win to $150,000.

Winning the $50,000 alone in this case meant that he beat one in 913,129 odds. On top of that, getting the 3X multiplier carries a one in 3.23 chance when the total jackpot is over $150 million.

But it seems that the win alone, which he described as "exhilarating," was enough for the man. The money itself, all of it according to state lottery officials, the man decided to give away to an unnamed Upstate charity.

"I hit enough to make someone happy," he told the lottery officials.