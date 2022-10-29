Disbelief: South Carolina lottery winner shocked by grocery store jackpot ticket

When it finally set in, plans quickly changed and this winner was heading to Columbia to get the money.

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. — A woman in South Carolina's Lowcountry had a quick change of plans recently when she realized that her lottery ticket was a winner.

She had just purchased the $10 ticket at Krishna Indian & American Groceries on Green Ridge Road in North Charleston when she scratched it off and learned that she would soon be taking home a sizable jackpot.

But she told lottery officials that it didn't sink in for her - or her husband - at first.

"He thought I was lying," she told them.

Even with the ticket in hand, she said her husband was in disbelief that that lone Cash Bonanza ticket was worth $300,000.

But his wife was way ahead of him and, previously going to Walmart, already planned a trip to Columbia instead to receive the winnings. Those amounted to about $207,000 after taxes.

According to lottery officials, the winner said beating the one in 900,000 odds made for an "amazing day."

And it's a day still potentially available to four other players of this particular game with that many winning tickets still available.