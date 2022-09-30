South Carolina man brought to tears by lottery win

For those who want to try their hand at matching this winner's luck, there are still two more top prizes left in the Money Mania Extra Play game.

PELZER, S.C. — There are many good ways to end this day, but few beat a fairly sizeable lottery jackpot.

Fortunately, for one South Carolina man, he got to find out for himself - and was pretty choked up by the whole ordeal - and beating one in 1 million odds.

The Upstate man told lottery officials that he teared up when he learned that the $10 lottery ticket he had bought one morning in Pelzer was worth $300,000. The big winner actually didn't know until later the same night since he waited to scratch the ticket.

"It was a busy day," he told lottery officials. "I was just waiting for a chance to sit down and relax."

Of course, the moment of relaxation soon gave way to excitement. Now he's just got to figure out how he'll spend the money. Perhaps the folks at the Pelzer Pointe Shell on Easley Highway are asking themselves the same question. The store received a $3,000 commission for selling the big ticket.