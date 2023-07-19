When SC man won lottery, there was one person he knew to tell first

A Sumter store sold the winning ticket.

SUMTER, S.C. — A Midlands resident says he plans to use his lottery winnings to give up renting for ownership.

The South Carolina man said his mother was the first person he told about winning the lottery from a ticket he bought at the Cheap Way on North Main Street in Sumter. Even then, lottery officials said she didn't believe him until he showed it to her.

They said the man had just left his mom's house when he went to the store. But he soon returned to her house to tell her the good news: he won $30,000. The win came from the Super 7-11-21 game, beating one in 420,000 odds.

While lottery officials didn't provide specifics, the man hinted at what he would use the money for.

"I'm tired of renting," he told officials. "I'm going to buy something."