Lexington lottery ticket proves to be big winner; mom has son to thank

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A gut feeling and $10 was all that it took for a Columbia-area family to take home a sizeable lottery jackpot recently.
South Carolina Education Lottery officials say the winning ticket was purchased at the Pitt Stop #38 convenience store on Longs Pond Road in Lexington County.
They spoke with a Midlands mother who said that her son suggested she buy a lottery ticket on a gut feeling he had. She told them they were speechless - and then exuberant - when she scratched the ticket the next day and realized his instincts were right.
"It was an absolute Godsend," she said.
The Money Mania Extra Play ticket was worth a whopping $300,000 - a jackpot this Midlands mom beat 1-in-1,000,000 odds to pick on the advisement of her son.
The store that sold the ticket is likely pretty happy with the winner's son as well since it will receive a $3,000 commission for selling the scratch-off.
And others who think their gut is telling them something important can try and cash in as well. The South Carolina Education Lottery reported on Thursday that there are still five $300,000 prizes left in this game.