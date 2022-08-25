Lexington lottery ticket proves to be big winner; mom has son to thank

A son's instincts turned out to be right. For $10, a Midlands mom won much more.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — A gut feeling and $10 was all that it took for a Columbia-area family to take home a sizeable lottery jackpot recently.

South Carolina Education Lottery officials say the winning ticket was purchased at the Pitt Stop #38 convenience store on Longs Pond Road in Lexington County.

They spoke with a Midlands mother who said that her son suggested she buy a lottery ticket on a gut feeling he had. She told them they were speechless - and then exuberant - when she scratched the ticket the next day and realized his instincts were right.

"It was an absolute Godsend," she said.

The Money Mania Extra Play ticket was worth a whopping $300,000 - a jackpot this Midlands mom beat 1-in-1,000,000 odds to pick on the advisement of her son.

The store that sold the ticket is likely pretty happy with the winner's son as well since it will receive a $3,000 commission for selling the scratch-off.