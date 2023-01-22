South Carolina 'tourist' takes home big Powerball win

The store that sold the ticket also got a very large commission.

FORT MILL, S.C. — The latest big winner of the Powerball in South Carolina doesn't call the Palmetto State home, but it will likely have a special place in his heart after a recent visit.

The man, who the South Carolina Education Lottery described as a tourist, bought his ticket at a 7-Eleven store along Highway 160 West in Fort Mill. The ticket, a quick pick, matched all but the red ball number and resulted in a $1 million win.

The winner described himself as "just plain lucky" and plans to share the wealth with his grandchildren by funding their college education.

Meanwhile, the owner of the store in Fort Mill is pretty happy as well. Mouine Baba told lottery officials that ticket sales have been growing "day by day" since word got out that it had sold a one-in-11,688,054 big ticket win.