Woman travels from Anderson to Columbia for $300,000 check

An Upstate lottery winner decided not to wait for her big winnings.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A South Carolina woman didn't mind driving a few miles when she learned that a massive check was waiting for her on the other end.

Maps show a trip of about 2 hours that covers 117 miles to get from the city of Anderson to Columbia. But with $300,000 waiting for her, the unidentified South Carolina Education Lottery winner definitely made the trip home with a little gas money.

She told lottery officials she was jumping up and down when she learned that she'd won after buying the ticket from Brightmart Exxon on South Main Street in Anderson.

"It was so exciting," she told them.