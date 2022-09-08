South Carolina woman picks up pizza, lottery tickets bring extra dough

A Swansea woman won big on her $2 scratch-off lottery tickets.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Swansea woman got a little extra dough after purchasing a couple of $2 lottery tickets at Rainbow Gas Garden #15 while picking up pizza for the family.

The woman told South Carolina Education Lottery representatives she waited until the family had eaten their pizza dinner before scratching off the Jumbo Bucks tickets. One of the tickets turned out to be a $50,000 winner.

“I didn’t believe it, and my family didn’t believe it either,” she told lottery officials.

She also told them she plans to save the prize money.

In taking home the last $50,000 jackpot in the Jumbo Bucks game, she also beat one in 600,000 odds.

Rainbow Gas Garden #15, located at 100 N. Church St. in Swansea, will get a commission of $500 for selling the claimed ticket.