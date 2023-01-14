'I love me, too': SC woman takes home big Powerball win on old ticket

She was buying a new ticket when she realized an older one was a winner.

Example video title will go here for this video

GREENVILLE, S.C. — A South Carolina woman says she's still pinching herself to make sure her lottery win isn't a dream.

The woman told South Carolina Education Lottery officials that she actually won with an older Powerball ticket while buying a new one. The winner said she had gone to the Speedway convenience store at 2500 Poinsett Highway in Greenville and asked the clerk to check the ticket for her.

She quickly learned something was different when the clerk told her she'd have to pick up the winnings in Columbia.

She didn't realize until later that the ticket from the Oct. 24 drawing had matched four out of five white ball numbers and the red Powerball. She paid an extra dollar for PowerPlay and multiplied what would have been a respectable $50,000 lottery win by four leading to a $200,000 reason to celebrate.

Once at the claims center, she texted her husband who responded with an "I love you."

Her response: "I love me, too."

This Upstate winner beat one in 913,129 for the $50,000 win plus one in 14 odds for the 4X multiplier when the jackpot is over $150,000.