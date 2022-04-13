Thanks to a five dollar scratch off, Sumter woman now has $200,000, here's how she plans to spend it

The lucky winner was standing in her yard when she scratched off the $5 'Win Big' ticket that would change her life forever.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — With the power of just one five-dollar scratch-off lottery ticket, a Sumter woman was able to easily check off two things on her bucket list.

A Sumter lottery player, who the company says wished to remain anonymous, purchased the "Win Big" lottery ticket from the Refuel gas station on Manning Road in Sumter, South Carolina.

She took the ticket home and scratched it while standing in her yard. She wasted no time calling her family so that they could get a look at the seemingly golden ticket.

The new winner told the lottery that it was nice to win the money.

“First I’m paying off my house,” she said. “Then I’m getting my dream car.”