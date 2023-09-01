Spontaneous decision in Holly Hill leads to massive lottery jackpot

For those eager to match his luck, lottery officials said six more top prizes remain in the game.

HOLLY HILL, S.C. — When he walked into a Holly Hill store recently, a South Carolina man said he didn't intend to buy a lottery ticket. But the decision to get one ended up serving him well.

As a result, South Carolina Education Lottery officials said he's already taken advantage of his luck to pay off his house.

Lottery officials said that the winner hit the jackpot on a $10 ticket he bought from the Hutto Food Mart store at 1182 Good Farm Road in Holly Hill.

He described the win, beating one in 960,000 odds on a Mighty Jumbo Bucks game, as "incredible."

With his house paid off, he told lottery officials he'd accomplished what he needed to. Officials didn't say what he plans to do with the rest of the money.