Sumter man falls one number short of Powerball jackpot - but doesn't leave empty-handed

It wasn't a jackpot but a quick-pick Powerball ticket in Sumter was still a pretty nice payday.

SUMTER, S.C. — A South Carolina lottery player in Sumter said he plans to keep playing for fun even after taking home a sizeable Powerball win.

His ticket came just one number short of the Powerball jackpot, but he didn't go home empty-handed. After taking a quick pick for the lottery while visiting Young's Food Store at the corner of U.S. 15 and Nettles Road, the Sumter man matched five out of six numbers for the May 6 drawing.

Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery gave notice two days later asking residents to check their tickets. He soon learned he was the winning ticket holder, beating the odds of one in 913,129.

The winner told lottery officials his strategy isn't changing after the win. He tries to play for every drawing.