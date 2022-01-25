Sumter man wins $1 million with scratch off lottery ticket

The Sumter man beat the odds of 1 in 1,440,000 to win $1 million.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A Sumter man says he can now retire peacefully after winning one million dollars from the South Carolina Lottery's $1,000,000 Bonus Match scratch-off.

The ticket was purchased at the Four Way Food Mart on Pinewood Rd. in Sumter, according to Lottery officials. The store received a commission of $10,000 for selling the claimed ticket.

The Sumter man shared with the South Carolina Education Lottery that seeing the enormous amount of money didn't look real to him, but reality set in soon after he cashed the ticket.

"I feel different," The man told lottery officials, "This will take care of me."