Texas Lottery officials said the player chose the cash value option at the time of purchase, which was estimated at $156.9 million before taxes prior to the drawing.

SAN ANGELO, Texas — One lucky Texan just hit the Mega Millions jackpot, winning the $360 million prize from the Oct. 6 drawing, Texas Lottery officials announced Saturday.

The jackpot winning ticket was purchased at Stripes No. 5031, located at 5665 Sherwood Way, in San Angelo, Texas.

Mega Millions winning numbers

The winning numbers for the Oct. 6 drawing of Mega Millions were 12-24-46-57-66, Mega Ball 22.

Who won the Mega Millions jackpot in Texas?

The ticket was unclaimed as of Saturday morning, but Texas Lottery officials said the player chose the cash value option at the time of purchase, which was estimated at $156.9 million before taxes prior to the drawing. The winner has 180 days from the draw date to claim the prize. The retailer is eligible to receive a $1 million retailer bonus for selling this jackpot-winning ticket.

“We are absolutely thrilled to have a big Mega Millions jackpot winner right here in Texas and we’re eagerly looking forward to meeting and congratulating the Lone Star State’s largest-ever Mega Millions jackpot winner,” said Gary Grief, executive director of the Texas Lottery. “If you have the winning ticket, we encourage you to sign the ticket, put it in a safe place, seek financial and legal advice, and call the Texas Lottery before coming to Austin to claim the prize.”

Texas' history of winning Mega Millions jackpot prizes

The $360 million jackpot winner makes them the largest Mega Millions jackpot ever won by a Texas Lottery player. It is the 14th time in history a Texas Lottery player has won the Mega Millions jackpot and the first time since Sept. 24, 2019 when a Leander resident won an advertised $227 million prize.

How much will Mega Millions be since a Texas player hit the jackpot?

The winning Mega Millions jackpot started as a $20 million prize on Aug. 18 and rolled 14 times before being hit. The jackpot for the next Mega Millions drawing on Tuesday, Oct. 10 will reset to $20 million.

