Thousands win on 7-7-7 in South Carolina lottery drawing

The number proved particularly lucky on more than 15,000 straight-plays on Thursday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Seven was an auspicious number for thousands of lottery players on Thursday thanks to a Pick 3 lottery draw that featured nothing but.

The South Carolina Education Lottery said players won 15,103 straight-plays with 7-7-7. Depending on the price paid, the winners got either $250 or $500 per play. The lottery paid over $3.7 million overall on the traditionally fortuitous numbers.