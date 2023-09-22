Thousands win on 7-7-7 in South Carolina lottery drawing

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Seven was an auspicious number for thousands of lottery players on Thursday thanks to a Pick 3 lottery draw that featured nothing but.
The South Carolina Education Lottery said players won 15,103 straight-plays with 7-7-7. Depending on the price paid, the winners got either $250 or $500 per play. The lottery paid over $3.7 million overall on the traditionally fortuitous numbers.
Lottery officials said the triple seven is the lottery's most popular sequence and produced 16 times the number of wins of the previous week. And for those that believe this was a one-off bit of luck, 7-7-7 has been drawn 14 times before, including Christmas Day 2022.