Two jackpot lottery tickets sold at same Lugoff store: Check your numbers

Both tickets matched the Palmetto Cash 5 lottery numbers and the Power-Up.

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — Officials with the South Carolina Education Lottery are advising residents and passersby in the Lugoff area who may have bought tickets recently to check them soon.

The organization announced that two winning Palmetto Cash 5 tickets were sold at The Wildwood Market at 526 Wildwood Lane in Lugoff.

The tickets matched all five numbers drawn to win the top prize and the buyers also "powered up" which doubled the jackpot. The odds of winning on a single ticket is one in 878,399.

The tickets were from the Oct. 20 drawing and are worth $200,000 each. Winners have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.