COLUMBIA, S.C. — Won money in lottery?

South Carolina Education Lottery winners will be able to drop off their winning tickets at the Lottery’s Claims Center on Assembly St. in Columbia.

Starting Wednesday, June 10, players can drop off claims from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday. Checks will be mailed to winners within two business days of the drop-off.

Claims will be accepted at the door.

The Claims Center’s lobby will remain closed to the public. Players are encouraged to wear a mask and abide by social distancing markers on the sidewalk outside of the Claims Center while waiting to drop off claims.

There are three items claimants will need to have:

1.) a signed winning ticket

2.) a copy of the claimant’s picture identification

3.) a completed claim form. Claim forms are available at sceducationlottery.com, lottery retailers, and the Claims Center.

Claimants will be given a receipt when a claim is dropped off.

The SC Lottery Claims Center is located at 1309 Assembly Street Columbia, SCC 29201

No date has been set for the Claims Center to return to normal processing. While the backlog of claims resulting from the COVID-19 closure is beginning to diminish, it must continue to be reduced through the direct drop off and mail in process before the Lottery can consider safely reopening its 400 square foot lobby.

In addition to the Claims Center drop-off, several options are available to claim prize money. Prizes of $500 or less can be redeemed at SC Lottery retailers.

Players should always make a copy or take a picture of the front and back of their winning ticket for their records.