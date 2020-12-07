$2 million winning Powerball ticket sold in Ohio

There's a new millionaire somewhere out there.

CINCINNATI — Check your tickets!

Somebody is waking up $2 million richer this morning after Saturday’s Powerball drawing.

Lottery officials say a winning $2 million ticket was sold at St. Bernard Shurfine Foods in Cincinnati. The winning player hit all five numbers – only missing out on the jackpot for not matching the Powerball.

It was an auto-pick ticket.

The winning numbers are 14, 19, 61, 62, 64. The Powerball is 4.

Since nobody hit the jackpot, the prize has climbed to an estimated $87 million for the next drawing on Wednesday, July 15.

This has been a lucky few weeks for Ohio's lottery players after $1 million Mega Millions tickets were sold in Twinsburg and North Canton.