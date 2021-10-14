Woman draws $300,000 winning lottery ticket on Harbison Blvd., shares her plans

The winner said she already has a vacation in mind - though the destination isn't yet clear.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — It may be fairly warm in South Carolina for an October day, but that doesn't matter to a recent South Carolina Education Lottery winner. She's going to find somewhere even warmer.

Outside of that, a Midlands area woman has a lot to work out after drawing her Super Cash winning ticket on Harbison Boulevard. The winner said she scratched off the $300,000 ticket while sitting in her car.

"I was speechless," she told lottery officials. "I'm going to do some things I've been wanting to do for a long time, starting with a vacation."

She didn't say where - only that it will be "somewhere warm."

The winning Super Cash ticket was sold at Speedway #02859 located at 271 Harbison Boulevard in Columbia. As such, the store is receiving a $3,000 commission.