CLEVELAND — Although nobody won the $95 million Powerball jackpot in the lottery drawing for Saturday, Aug. 5, 2023, there were still plenty of people who won smaller prize amounts throughout Ohio.

Here's a list from the Ohio Lottery of all the prizes hit in our state:

$200 prize:20 winners

$100 prize: 40 winners

$14 prize: 545 winners

$8 prize: 7,271 winners

$7 prize: 1,194 winners

$4 prize: 14,701 winners

The lucky numbers from the Saturday night drawing were 18, 42, 44, 62, 65 with Powerball 23. The Power Play option was 2x.

The jackpot now grows to an estimated $145 million for the next Powerball drawing, which is set for Monday, Aug. 7, at 10:59 p.m. That prize has a cash option worth $71.1 million.

Powerball lottery officials say the odds of hitting the jackpot are one in 292,201,338.00, which is slightly better than the Mega Millions odds of one in 302,575,350. The odds of hitting a $1 million winning ticket in Powerball, meanwhile, are one in 11,688,053.52.

Northeast Ohio had a big Powerball winner earlier this year as one lucky ticket sold at a GetGo in Macedonia hit the jackpot worth $252.6 million during the April 19 drawing.