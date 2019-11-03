Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good.

Richmond resident Deborah Brown won the Virginia Lottery 30 times on Feb. 11, WTRV reported.

"I nearly had a heart attack!" Brown told the station.

Brown initially bought 20 Pick 4 tickets with the numbers: 1-0-3-1 at a gas station in Chesterfield County. She bought 10 more tickets with the same numbers later in the day.

Each of her 30 plays won the $5,000 top prize.

WTRV reported she recently picked up her check for $150,000.

