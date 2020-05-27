COLUMBIA, S.C. — Won money in the South Carolina Education Lottery but don't feel comfortable mailing in that winning ticket?

No worries, the lottery has you covered.

The South Carolina Education Lottery is offering a drive-thru option for players to drop off claims and have their winnings mailed to them.

The drop-off site will be at the SC State Fairgrounds in Columbia, SC. Players will enter the fairgrounds at the Gate 6 entrance off of George Rogers Blvd.

LOCATION: SC State Fairgrounds, Columbia, SC 29201

DATE: Monday, June 1, 2020 – Friday, June 5, 2020

TIME: 9 AM – 4 PM

The drive-thru provides a convenient and efficient way for players to deliver claims to lottery officials for those who prefer not to mail in winning tickets.

Players will be mailed a check within two business days of the drop-off.

No checks will be issued at the SC State Fairgrounds.

There are three items players MUST have at the drive-thru:

A signed winning ticket

A copy of the claimant’s picture identification (driver’s license, state or military I.D., or passport)

A completed claim form.

Claim forms are available at sceducationlottery.com, lottery retailers, and will be provided at the fairgrounds.

Players should make a copy or take a picture of the front and back of their winning ticket for their records.

The Lottery’s Claims Center on Assembly St. in Columbia remains closed indefinitely.

A reopening date has not been set. While the current mail-in program continues to be successful, for the safety of our players, the Claims Center will not reopen until the backlog of over 2,000 claims is significantly reduced through this direct drop-off option.

In addition to the drop-off at the fairgrounds, several options are available to claim prize money.

Prizes of $500 or less can be redeemed at SC Lottery retailers.

Prizes of $100,000 or less can be claimed by mail.

Winners of more than $100,000 can call the Lottery at 803-253-4004 and follow the prompts to leave a message