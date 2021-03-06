Louisiana woman's $380,000 credit card fraud was on the company dime, sheriff says

Katie Lynn Hebert, 35, paid for family vacations, flights, shopping & shopping sprees with company credit cards under the names of former fellow employees: TPSO.

TERREBONNE PARISH, La. — A Louisiana woman was arrested Wednesday evening and faces felony theft and bank fraud charges for spending more than $380,000 on company credit cards.

A resident of Terrebonne Parish, thirty-five-year-old Katie Lynn Hebert has been embezzling money from her employer, using credit cards in the names of former fellow employees, Terrebonne Parish Sheriff Tim Soignet said in a Thursday statement.

After the investigation began Wednesday, a source told detectives that the embezzler was no longer with the company and once managed the company's credit card account.

Working for her employer since 2012, Hebert was laid off in May, so she was added to the investigation's list of suspects.

The sheriff said Hebert was responsible for fraudulent transactions on the company's credit card account for the last two years.

"The documentation provided showed the total amount of charges was over $380,000.00," Soignet's statement said. "On Wednesday evening, a TPSO deputy picked up Hebert from her residence in Bourg and transported her to the Sheriff’s Office."

During a Terrebonne Parish Sheriff's Office interview, Hebert admitted to fraudulently charging the company's credit card account for personal purchases.

The same day the investigation began, TPSO deputies made an arrest.