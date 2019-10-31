LOUISVILLE, Ky. — To Elishia Durrett-Johnson, her cousin Stephone Ritchie was the biggest comedian.

"It doesn't matter what's going on," she said. "He'll find a silver lining in it and make you laugh about it."

After last week, she said he is also a hero.

"He looked out for other people before he looked out for himself," she said.

Durrett-Johnson said her family was vacationing in Florida last week when a group of them, four adults and 10 children, decided to take a day trip to Cocoa Beach. She said while the adults set up, Ritchie's three sons started playing in the water.

"[Ritchie] was walking around the beach and enjoying the beauty of the scenery," she said.

That's when he noticed his sons were too far into the ocean. He went in to save them before being caught in a rip current.

"We yelled for help for the couple that was next to us about 100 yards away and they went into the water immediately to help," she said.

Durrett-Johnson said she called 911 as the couple helped bring Ritchie's sons to shore before going back into the ocean to rescue him.

"When they brought him in, the minute they brought him in, I started CPR immediately," Durrett-Johnson said.

Medics showed up shortly after and took Ritchie to the hospital where he died.

"It's a shocker for us, and so I don't think it has set in quite yet for everyone," Durrett-Johnson said.

What is not surprising for his family though is his willingness to put himself in danger to protect his children. A father of six, Durrett-Johnson said to Ritchie, his children, who range from 19 years old to 9 years old, were his life.

"He worked hard for them to provide a good future for them. He was their best friend, their confidant," she said.

According to Durrett-Johnson, Ritchie had just started a new job and had not been able to set up his life insurance. The family has set up a GoFundMe account for donations to help pay for his transportation from Florida, the funeral and burial. That account can be found here: https://www.gofundme.com/f/help-fly-stephone-home

