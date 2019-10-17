ORANGEBURG, S.C. — Sheriff Leroy Ravenell announced that a Lowcountry man has been charged in connection with Wednesday's robbery where one perpetrator was injured.

“We have this individual in custody on these charges while his accomplice is in the hospital,” the sheriff said. “That second individual was wounded by an armed employee.”

Treshawn Green, 25, of Hollywood, S.C. has been charged with two counts of armed robbery and two counts of kidnapping.

A second suspect remains hospitalized with one or more gunshot wounds received during Wednesday’s incident.

Orangeburg County Sheriff’s investigators were called out to a Belleville Road barber shop just prior to 2 p.m. where two employees said they had fired on armed intruders.

The employees told investigators that around 1:30 p.m. two men entered the business armed with a weapon and demanded whatever items of value the employees had.

One of the employees was armed and fired on the subjects, striking one of them.

No other charges have been filed in the case, which remains under investigation.

Green was taken into custody when he arrived at the hospital with the second subject.

Items later found in possession of Green and the second subject were determined to belong to the victims giving cause for the armed robbery warrants.

During a hearing on Thursday, Orangeburg County Magistrate Peggy Doremus cited Green being currently out on bond for an unrelated weapons charge as well as the possibility of a flight risk as part of the reasons for denying bond on the Charleston County man.