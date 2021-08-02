Lowe's requiring employees to wear masks, citing spread of delta variant

The measure went into effect Aug. 2, according to the company's website. Customers will be encouraged to wear masks, but are not required.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Companies across the country are taking steps to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversing course on some of its face covering policies on July 27.

The CDC is recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling infection surges.

Lowe's is just the latest company to implement a face covering policy for its employees, effective Monday, Aug. 2. The company is based in Moorseville, N.C.

"The health and safety of our associates and customers continue to be our highest priority. Because of the increased cases of COVID-19 and the rapid spread of the delta variant, effective August 2, Lowe’s associates are required to wear masks indoors at all U.S. locations and while working in a customer’s home or business – regardless of vaccination status. Lowe’s will continue to abide by all state and local mask mandates. Stores will have signs encouraging customers to wear masks, and free masks will continue to be available for customers who request them," the company posted on its website.

