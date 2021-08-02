x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
News

Lowe's requiring employees to wear masks, citing spread of delta variant

The measure went into effect Aug. 2, according to the company's website. Customers will be encouraged to wear masks, but are not required.

MOORESVILLE, N.C. — Companies across the country are taking steps to help mitigate the spread of COVID-19 with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reversing course on some of its face covering policies on July 27.

The CDC is recommending that even vaccinated people return to wearing masks indoors in parts of the U.S. where the delta variant of the coronavirus is fueling infection surges.

Lowe's is just the latest company to implement a face covering policy for its employees, effective Monday, Aug. 2. The company is based in Moorseville, N.C. 

"The health and safety of our associates and customers continue to be our highest priority. Because of the increased cases of COVID-19 and the rapid spread of the delta variant, effective August 2, Lowe’s associates are required to wear masks indoors at all U.S. locations and while working in a customer’s home or business – regardless of vaccination status. Lowe’s will continue to abide by all state and local mask mandates. Stores will have signs encouraging customers to wear masks, and free masks will continue to be available for customers who request them," the company posted on its website. 

You can read the full statement by clicking here. 

RELATED: Walmart updates mask policy for stores in COVID hot spots

RELATED: Costco makes change to COVID policy as cases rise

This latest development comes as Mecklenburg County, just down the road from Iredell County, implemented a mask policy for all county employees. The county is also looking at implementing a verification process for employees by Sept. 1. 

RELATED: Mecklenburg County releases new guidelines for masking, vaccination among county employees