COLUMBIA, S.C. — The nation is more than two months into the COVID-19 pandemic. While many are finding new ways to get through, it can be especially tough for others, who may need to check in on their mental health at this time.

"The first thing that helps is remembering that this is just a season of life,” says Amy Montanez, director of the Wholistic Therapy and Coaching Center of the Midlands. “It's not going to last forever."

Montanez says this pandemic has gone from something new, to something ongoing and that can be hard.

“I call it liminality,” she says. “Some people call it limbo, but it's that place of we're not where we were, but we're not where we want to be. That's the stage that we have the hardest time at. It hurts, We want answers we want it to go away, we get angry, we get scared, all of that. That's where we are. We can just call it COVID 2.0"

She suggests remembering that this is just a season, and it will pass and take this time to learn something new if you want. She says to get your brain pumping, instead of binge-watching shows.

"I think all of need to learn to breathe deeply,” says Montanez. “We need to learn how to center ourselves, with what works for us and find a way to reach out to people that matters to us."

You can find a therapist in your area by checking out Psychology Today, and typing in your zip code.

The National Alliance on Mental Health is also a great resource.

The South Carolina Department of Mental Health also has resources for people in need of help.

"COVID, it's very uncomfortable, but if we can use this as an opportunity, there's magic that can happen in this,” says Montanez. “We just have to be able to see it that way."

If you are wondering how you will be able to navigate a new normal after this pandemic, it might be beneficial to talk to a life coach.

"The difference between therapy and life coaching is pretty much, with a therapy situation, the therapist is the expert, but with life coaching, the client is the expert,” says Debbie Cohn, board certified life coach. “The client should be the expert of their own life and we as life coaches are there to guide, help and support and give tools. It's much about looking forward instead of moving backward."

Cohn says people are going to have to find their new normal.

"The big key here is realistic goals and the idea that if you don't meet them and something changes, you're not a failure,” says Cohn. “That what's happening is really on a day by day basis if you think about it."

She says to make little realistic goals and don't beat yourself up about not having it all together right now.

"I think it's a very difficult time for people because we think that everybody's got it, everyone has figured it out but us, and often we're our own worst enemies, but be kind to yourself, be nice to yourself. Actually, take a break every now and again."

Cohn says to celebrate the wins, they might seem small, but they are steps that will move you forward.

"I think it's also about making sure that you take care of yourself."