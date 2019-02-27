HOUSTON — It’s a makeup line with a purpose, each shade is given a name intended to empower.

“This is our power, this is passion, this is grace, courage, strength, and motive,” said Monet Cullins.

In between balancing raising three little girls, 31-year-old “mom-preneur” is the CEO of her own company.

“Bold Lips Revolution is a cosmetic company designed for victims of domestic violence,” Cullins said.

It's something she says is personal.

“I was a victim of domestic violence for seven years.”

In 2015, she built the courage to leave the relationship and went to a safe haven in Fort Worth, Texas.

“Went into the shelter and I’m praying and asking God what’s the next step, what am I doing? And he said start your company. And I’m literally like ‘right now?’ I’m sleeping in a room with 4 beds,” Cullins said.

But Cullins says God showed her – when your world is falling apart – that’s the best time to start a new one.

She saved up some money, hired a web designer and got in touch with manufacturers and launched her company. Now she’s gearing up to take it up a notch – with a re-launch.

This time around more colors, more options.

“It’s bigger, bolder, better,” she said. “We have three companies that have joined with us.”

There's also a program called #BattleBuddies to give an outlet to other women in need.

“I feel like this is the first step to break the cycle of domestic violence,” Cullins said.

And if you’re wondering why she chose lipstick – it’s something she figured out in counseling.

“Because I had low self-esteem and didn’t understand my worth, that’s why I stayed for so long in that relationship,” she said. “And then I dug a little deeper and I learned that my lips were one of my biggest insecurities.”

Cullins says the bright colors in her line help her embrace her lips.

“When you go to the website, you see boldness, you see a person who has gone from bruised to bold,” she said.

It’s a message she’s hoping inspires others in similar situations.

The inaugural event for Battle Buddies is this May.

More information on the brunch, resources for victims, and survivors of Domestic Violence can be found here.