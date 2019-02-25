COLUMBIA, S.C. — A suspect has been arrested in the case of a Richland County shooting that sent two men to the hospital.

According to the Richland County Sheriffs Department, 24-year-old Tywon Ralik Kirkland, has been arrested and charged with three counts of attempted murder in connection to a shooting on February 21.

The shooting took place in the 1800 block of Longcreek Drive, which is just off Broad River Road near I-20, around 1:30 p.m. in the afternoon. When deputies responded they found two men with gunshot wounds. The gun was also recovered at the scene.

Kirkland is being held at the Alvin S. Glenn Detention Center.