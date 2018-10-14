FORT MILL, S.C. — A man is accused of robbing another man at gunpoint after the two agreed to meet in-person through the OfferUp app.

Back in June, police responded to a call in the 600 block of Steele Street in Fort Mill. Officers at the scene were told a man was robbed at gunpoint after he agreed to buy an iPhone 7+ from the suspect on the OfferUp app.

The victim told police when he arrived at the location on Steele Street, he saw an unknown man carrying a duffel bag walk inside the victim’s vehicle, claiming he was going to sell the iPhone. Once the suspect got in, he pointed a pistol at the victim, demanding money and property.

According to the Fort Mill Police Department, the suspect took $400 in cash, a wallet containing the victim’s identification and cards, a cell phone, watch and other personal items before fleeing the scene on foot.

FMPD was later able to identify the suspect as 32-year-old David Brown Jr., of Rock Hill. He was arrested and charged with armed robbery, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Brown was issued a $30,000 bond.

