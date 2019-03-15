KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. — A man has been arrested for shooting into a home in Kershaw this morning.

Leonard Asante' Shropshire Jr. 21 of Lancaster was arrested.

According to the Lancaster Sheriff Department the shooting occurred Thursday morning around 9 AM at a home on Belvedere Drive.

Deputies were dispatched to the home for a report of shots fired.

Four adults were inside the home at the time of the incident, including a female who knew Shropshire. She told the responding deputy Shropshire texted her a few minutes before the incident asking if he could come to the home to retrieve his personal items. She refused.

Minutes later Shropshire began beating on the door but was refused entry. The occupants then heard shots as did nearby witnesses. Several gunshots struck the home, but no one inside the home was injured by gunfire.

A male occupant of the home returned shots from inside the home. Shropshire was observed by witnesses running north.

Deputies notified the Lancaster County School District of the incident, and Andrew Jackson High and Middle Schools were placed on lock down.

Additional deputies including a K-9 unit, investigators, and crime scene investigators responded but Shropshire was not located. When officers were satisfied Shropshire was no longer in the area, the school lock downs were lifted.

Deputies and investigators received information that Shropshire was back in the Lancaster area and found Shropshire on a relative’s porch on Parkman Avenue.

Shropshire began running but was taken into custody without incident before he made it out of the yard. Shropshire was uninjured during the shooting and during his arrest. The 9 mm pistol investigators believe Shropshire used in Kershaw was recovered in the home on Parkman Avenue. The pistol had been reported stolen in Lancaster County a few days ago.

Shropshire is being held in the Lancaster County Detention Center. Warrants charging him with four counts of Attempted Murder, Possession of a Firearm during the Commission of a Violent Crime, and Possession of a Stolen Pistol.

“It is fortunate neither the occupants of the home, the un-involved witnesses, passersby, nor Shropshire was injured during this senseless shooting incident,” said Sheriff Barry Faile. “The homes in the area are very close to each other and to a busy highway. Our personnel did an excellent job tracking down Shropshire in Lancaster and arresting him.”