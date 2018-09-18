Columbia, SC (WLTX) - A man was arrested in Florida in connection to the 2015 murder of a woman in Columbia.

Police say 55-year-old Carlos Enrique Lowe sexually assaulted and murdered Ann Marie Johnson after breaking into her home in September 2015.

Lowe is currently in custody at the Orange County Detention Center on a fugitive from justice warrant. He was located in Florida by Columbia police, along with the Operation Intercept United States Marshals Service’s Fugitive Task Force.

Police are working with Florida law enforcement on extradition to South Carolina, where he will be charged with murder, first-degree criminal sexual conduct and first-degree burglary

© 2018 WLTX