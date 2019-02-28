HIGH POINT, N.C. — A man who crashed his truck into almost a dozen vehicles in a High Point restaurant parking lot has been charged.

Timothy Wickline, 25 of Clintonville, WV is charged with Driving While Impaired (DWI) and Reckless driving, High Point Police confirms.

Police say Wickline was driving his company truck when he hit a small tree and a landscaping island while leaving the parking lot of Food Lion in the 3900 block of Brian Jordan Pl. Wickline then drove into parking lot of the Texas Roadhouse and hit 10 vehicles before coming to a stop.

Wickline sustained minor injuries and no other injuries were reported, police say.

Estimated damages from the crashes police say are: $88,500.

It happened at the Palladium off Wendover Avenue in the Texas Roadhouse Parking lot.

High Point Police didn't say why the driver lost control or if anyone was hurt when we followed up Thursday morning.

