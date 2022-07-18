Police: Man robs Georgia bank wearing wig, floral-print dress

The department said after getting the money, he drove off in "a newer model small white SUV, possibly a Lexus."

MCDONOUGH, Ga. — A man robbed a bank wearing a wig and a floral-print dress on Monday in McDonough, according to the police department.

McDonough Police said he walked into the Chase Bank located at 323 Jonesboro Road, told the teller he had a weapon, and showed the teller a note demanding money.

The department said after getting the money, he drove off in "a newer model small white SUV, possibly a Lexus."

Police describe the man as 6 feet tall and slender. He was also wearing white sneakers, orange latex gloves, and a black mask.

Anyone with information about this robbery is asked to contact Det. W. Poss at 470-878-1091 or by email at wposs@mcdonoughga.org.