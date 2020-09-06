LIBERTY COUNTY, Texas — A man died while trying to rescue his girlfriend who he thought was struggling in a north Liberty County pond on Sunday.
Just before 8 p.m., a witness called authorities to report that 24-year-old George Reed jumped into Spider Pond, off County Road 3995, even though he didn't know how to swim. Reed went into the water after seeing his girlfriend doing the backstroke. Witnesses said he thought she was in trouble.
A search for Reed ensued and his body was recovered Monday around noon.
Three other area drownings were reported on Sunday.
