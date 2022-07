Robert Vargo, who walked away from the minimal offenders unit while he was on a clean-up detail Sunday morning, was arrested Wednesday afternoon.

PENNSYLVANIA, USA — A man wanted for escaping the Luzerne County Correctional Facility was arrested Wednesday, according to the U.S. Marshals Service (USMS).

Robert Vargo, 25, escaped the prison in Wilkes-Barre on July 17.

Members of the USMS Fugitive Task Force arrested Vargo and his girlfriend Amanda Saxer near Myrtle Beach, South Carolina.

Vargo was remanded to a detention center in Conway, South Carolina, pending extradition to Pennsylvania.