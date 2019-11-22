SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — A man found dead in a truck in Sumter today has been identified.

Jarrett Bradford, 38, of El Dorado, Arkansas was found dead in his truck in the Continental Tire parking lot Thursday.

The Sumter coroner says that Bradford appears to have been dead since late Tuesday evening after speaking with a family member who spoke with him last.

At this time no foul play is suspected.

An autopsy will be preformed Saturday morning at the Medical University of South Carolina.

The Sumter County Sheriff's office and the Sumter County coroner's office are investigating.