A Facebook video shows a man putting his mouth on a slushie machine.

MUSKEGON, Mich. — A video on Facebook has been viewed over 6,000 times that shows a man putting his mouth on a slushie machine at a Wesco Station in Muskegon.

The incident happened over the weekend at the Wesco on Laketon Avenue.

Bryan Link the Director of Marketing for the company said he has seen the video and the person in it has been banned from the store. He also said the machine has been sterilized.

"As soon as we learned about it, we took the appropriate action to clean and disinfect the machines," said Link.

Link said the company did reach out to police to see what should be done next. The company is still awaiting those answers.

Link said this was an isolated incident and not related to COVID-19 or the ongoing pandemic as far as he could tell.

"The guy didn't do or say anything malicious but he do an unsanitary act, " Link said.

As of Monday at 4:30 p.m. the video had been viewed 6,600 times and shared nearly 100 times.

13 ON YOUR SIDE reached out to Muskegon Police and the county prosecutor's office about the video but they had no comment at the time.

