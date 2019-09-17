SUMTER, S.C. — One of three men injured during a gang-related shooting on Sept. 9 at the Hop In (Sunoco) convenience store is now charged with murder.
Diontrae Epps, 26, of South Purdy St., was released from the hospital and placed into custody.
In addition to murder, he is charged with unlawful carry of a firearm and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.
Police said Epps is responsible for the killing of Michael Rogers, 30, of Sumter, who was struck by gunfire and transported to Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital, where he later died.
Gregory Donta Middleton, 30, of 33 White St., also was struck and was pronounced dead at the scene outside of the store.
Two other men, who of whom is recovering from a gunshot wound, were injured.
Police believe a rap video titled “Boost the Murder Rate,” as well as robberies targeting rival gangs led to the shooting at about 1 a.m. on Broad Street.
Officers are continuing to identify and arrest individuals associated with these groups who were at the scene. Several have outstanding warrants for unrelated crimes inside and outside of the city.
So far, five men have been identified and placed into custody on unlawful carry of a firearm charges.
Police are continuing to searching for Keyonte Markees McGee, 27, of Camelia Street in Sumter, who is wanted on an unrelated family court bench warrant.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.