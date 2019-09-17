SUMTER, S.C. — One of three men injured during a gang-related shooting on Sept. 9 at the Hop In (Sunoco) convenience store is now charged with murder.

Diontrae Epps, 26, of South Purdy St., was released from the hospital and placed into custody.

In addition to murder, he is charged with unlawful carry of a firearm and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.

Police said Epps is responsible for the killing of Michael Rogers, 30, of Sumter, who was struck by gunfire and transported to Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital, where he later died.

Gregory Donta Middleton, 30, of 33 White St., also was struck and was pronounced dead at the scene outside of the store.

Two other men, who of whom is recovering from a gunshot wound, were injured.

Sumter gas station shootings tied to rival gang violence, police say SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. - A weekend shooting that left two men dead and at least three others injured was the result of rival gang activities, according to The Sumter Police. The incident happened around 1:00 a.m. Sunday at the Sunoco gas station at 1083 Broad St (Hwy 76) in Sumter.

Police believe a rap video titled “Boost the Murder Rate,” as well as robberies targeting rival gangs led to the shooting at about 1 a.m. on Broad Street.

Officers are continuing to identify and arrest individuals associated with these groups who were at the scene. Several have outstanding warrants for unrelated crimes inside and outside of the city.

So far, five men have been identified and placed into custody on unlawful carry of a firearm charges.

Two arrested, one wanted in connection to fatal gang-related at Sumter gas station SUMTER, S.C. - Two suspects are in custody and one is wanted in connection with a gang-related deadly shooting over the weekend. Ellquin Carban Williams, 18, and Devante Antonio Wilson, 21, both of Sumter, were wanted on warrants in connection to previous crimes. Williams was located and taken into custody Monday night without incident.

Police are continuing to searching for Keyonte Markees McGee, 27, of Camelia Street in Sumter, who is wanted on an unrelated family court bench warrant.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sumter Police Department at (803) 436-2700 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.