COLUMBIA, S.C. — One man has been injured in an early morning shooting in a bar.

According to Richland Sheriff deputy Maria Yturria the shooting took place around 3:30 am at 7720 Claudia drive, the My Place Bar.

When deputies arrived they found that a man had been taken to the hospital before they arrived. No word on that man's condition.

The investigation is ongoing. If you have any information you are encouraged to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.