BAMBERG, S.C. — Earlier this month, a fire spread across four buildings in downtown Bamberg. Now, officials say a man is in custody for igniting the flame.

Randy Lee Bloom, 61, is accused of using a candle to intentionally set a fire in one of those buildings on March 5. He is charged with second-degree arson.

According to a report, Bloom lit the candle in one building. That candle caused nearby material to ignite, which then caused the fire to spread to three other buildings.

Surveillance video shows Bloom quickly exiting the first building, and officials say he stood by to watch the fire, without trying to put it out or report it.

Three of the buildings collapsed, but officials say all four buildings were lost with about $100,000 worth of antiques inside.

No injuries were reported due to the fire, but Main Street was shut down for a time after the one of building fronts fell onto the road.