SUMTER, S.C. — One man is dead after being struck by a vehicle in Sumter.

According to a release sent out by the Sumter County coroner Robert Baker, the accident happened around 6:30 PM Friday afternoon.

According to Baker, Mr. Raymond McLeod, 76, from Virginia died at Prisma Health Tuomey from injuries sustained after being struck while on Calhoun street across from the hospital.

The Sumter Police department is investigating the accident and an autopsy will be preformed at the Medical University of South Carolina at a later date.