Man running from police is stopped by car door at Chick-fil-A, video shows

One hungry customer jumped into action as he waited for his chicken sandwich.

JACKSONVILLE, Texas — One man was in for a lot more than a chicken sandwich during his visit to a Texas Chick-fil-A Friday.

Police say the hungry customer actually helped officers catch a man who had stolen a vehicle.

Video shows officers chasing a man through a Chick-fil-A parking lot when a car door opens, hits the man, and throws him to the ground. Police say they were then able to quickly apprehend the man.

You can watch the full video below.