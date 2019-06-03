CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A third-party contractor at Carowinds was rushed to the hospital after getting hurt at the park Wednesday morning, the theme park said.

A Carowinds spokesperson told NBC Charlotte the contractor was inspecting the Windseeker ride when somehow he got suspended in the air and needed to be rescued.

The contractor was not identified, and the severity of his injuries was unclear.

"We have been in direct contact with the contracting group throughout the day to offer any needed help or support locally," Carowinds said in a statement.

