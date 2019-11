WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. — A West Columbia man is in jail after shooting his father on Thanksgiving.

According to the West Columbia Police, Daron Hugee, 28, is charged with attempted murder.

Police say that Hugee shot his father three times around 6 p.m. on Thanksgiving at a home on Wessinger Street. According to police the father is in stable condition.

Hugee is also charged with possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, pointing and presenting and possession of a weapon during a violent crime.