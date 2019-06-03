ST. CHARLES, Mo. – A man has been charged in connection to a shooting outside of a Target in St. Charles on Tuesday.

The St. Charles County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office charged Larry Thomlison with first-degree assault and armed criminal action on Wednesday. Police said he is being transferred from the police department to the department of corrections where he will be held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.

Officers responded to the Target in the 3800 block of Mexico Road for a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

A 21-year-old Amazon delivery driver had the delivery truck parked in a handicapped parking space. He was confronted by Thomlison, who had a handicapped permit.

Police said Thomlison pulled out his cell phone to record the parking violation and the two started to argue. During the struggle, Thomlison was knocked to the ground and he pulled out his pistol from his waistband and shot the 21-year-old driver as he walked away.

The 21-year-old was transported to a hospital where he’s in critical condition.

A press conference will be held at 2 p.m. with the St. Charles Prosecuting Attorney.