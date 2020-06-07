Man shot at Columbia off-campus student apartments

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting in the 1000 block of Southern Drive at The Rowan Apartments, off campus housing for students.
A little after 8 p.m., deputies were sent to a call about shots fired. When they arrived at the apartments they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.
He was transported to a local hosptial according to deputies.
Deputies say a vehicle was seen leaving the scene but they don't have an accurate description to release yet.
Police do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.
Additional information will be released as it becomes available.
If you have any information about this shooting you are asked to call CrimeStoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.