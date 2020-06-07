Man shot at Columbia off-campus student apartments

Richland County Deputies do not believe there is a threat to the public

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County Sheriff's Department is investigating a shooting in the 1000 block of Southern Drive at The Rowan Apartments, off campus housing for students.

A little after 8 p.m., deputies were sent to a call about shots fired. When they arrived at the apartments they found a man suffering from a gunshot wound to his upper body.

He was transported to a local hosptial according to deputies.

Deputies say a vehicle was seen leaving the scene but they don't have an accurate description to release yet.

Police do not believe there is a threat to the public at this time.

Additional information will be released as it becomes available.