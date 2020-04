RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. — Richland County deputies are investigating a late night shooting that happened Wednesday, April 1 at 11:57 p.m.

According to officials, deputies responded to a shooting near Bookman Road and Nature Trail.

Deputies say the male victim had been shot in the upper body and was taken to the hospital.

According to deputies, at this time a person has been detained for questioning.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.