PAYNESVILLE, Minn. — Paynesville Police Department is investigating a house explosion early Tuesday morning, and the man inside at the time escaped with only minor injuries.

Dennis Pederson, who was inside his home on the 500 block of Morningside Ave. just before 9 a.m. when the house exploded, crawled out of the debris with minor injuries, according to a news release sent out by the police department.

Pederson, 76, was treated and released at the scene.

When police arrived on scene, the house had collapsed and a small fire was visible on the south side of the home. The Paynesville Fire Department extinguished the fire, which had also caused minor damage to a neighboring residence.

The State Fire Marshal's office and the Office of Pipeline Safety are investigating the explosion.

