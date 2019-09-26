COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Fifth Circuit Solicitor's Office announced that 45-year-old Ricardo Middleton will be sentenced in the shooting death of Sydni Collins, 46.

Collins and her husband Aaron Collins, 40 were both killed on July 27, 2017 on Parklane Road in Columbia, after an altercation at a motorcycle event.

According to the Solicitor's Office, Middleton shot and killed Sydni and Aaron Collins and attempted to murder Ricky Montgomery.

All three of the victims were part of separate motorcycle clubs.

Sydni Collins (left), Aaron Collins

On July 27, 2017, Aaron and Ricky approached a member of Middleton's bike club at an event about a previous incident, but left shortly after.

Montgomery rode away on his motorcycle and both Sydni and Aaron rode away on their motorcyle, when Middleton followed them.

According to the release sent by the Solicitor's Office:

All three victims stopped at the intersection of Parklane and Claudia. Middleton pulled up in the far left turning lane, exited his car, and pistol-whipped Ricky, knocking him out. Sydni saw what happened, got off the back of Aaron's bike and reached for her weapon. Middleton shot Sydni twice. During the commotion with Sydni and Middleton, Aaron was shot five times.

Ricardo Laroy Middleton

Middleton was found guilty of the murder of Sydni Collins, not guilty of the attempted murder of Ricky Montgomery. However, the jury was unable to come to a unanimous decision about the murder of Aaron Collins.

Middleton will be sentenced Thursday morning at the Richland County courthouse at 9 am. He faces a minimum of 30 years in prison.